IN PICTURES: Annual Training Conference Held At NCC Group Headquarters In Pune | X/@PRODefPune

An annual training conference was conducted on Friday at NCC Group Headquarters in Pune. The conference was attended by all the group commanders and presided over by Maj Gen Yogender Singh, Additional Director General NCC, Maharashtra.

The ADG complimented all the group commanders for their efforts in putting up a sterling performance during the previous training year which resulted in the directorate winning the Prime Minister's Banner and the Championship Trophy during the Republic Day Camp 2024 at New Delhi.

During the conference, the road map for the training of NCC cadets for the training year 2024-25 was discussed, and the important aspects related to the expansion of NCC in Maharashtra, which has recently been approved by the Ministry of Defence, were also deliberated upon.

On the culmination of the conference, the Pune Group was presented with the Best Group Banner. The Best Naval and Air Unit awards were given to 1 Maharashtra Naval Unit and 1 Maharashtra Air Squadron NCC respectively. Selected NCC cadets and NCC staff, including civilian, were also felicitated during the conference by the ADG.