Illegal Foetal Sex-Determination Racket Busted In Pune Rural; Five Booked, 12–15 Doctors Under Scrutiny | Representational Image | Pixabay

Pune: Pune Rural Police have unearthed a major illegal foetal sex determination racket operating across Pune district and adjoining areas, leading to the arrest of two accused and the booking of five individuals. The investigation has also exposed the alleged involvement of several doctors and medical professionals linked to hospitals across the region.

A case has been registered at Yawat Police Station under the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

About The Incident…

According to police, on May 14, 2026, Dr Sachin Vitthal Gujar (40), medical superintendent and a resident of Manjari, Pune, received a video showing a man allegedly conducting an illegal foetal sex determination test on a pregnant woman.

After verifying the video, Dr Gujar identified the person in the footage as Annasaheb Giri, a resident of Kedgaon in Daund taluka and originally from Hanga village in Parner taluka of Ahilyanagar district. Based on his findings, Dr Gujar lodged a complaint on May 19, 2026, following which a case was registered at Yawat Police Station.

Main Accused Arrested…

On May 20, police arrested the prime accused, Annasaheb Giri (43). During interrogation, Giri allegedly disclosed the involvement of several others, including Atul Ankush Jadhav of Lohgaon-Wagholi, Narendra Sahebrao Thakre of Kesnand in Haveli taluka, Mandar Suresh Mali of Kikvi in Bhor taluka, and Sundaram Kadam of Uruli Kanchan.

Atul Jadhav was subsequently arrested on May 24, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused.

Investigators have also seized a machine allegedly used for conducting illegal foetal sex determination tests from Giri's possession through a memorandum panchnama.

Video Evidence Strengthens Case…

On May 24, police formally seized the video purportedly showing the illegal examination. During questioning, Giri allegedly admitted that he was the person conducting the procedure seen in the footage.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill described the case as a "major organised racket".

Speaking about the investigation, SP Gill said police suspect the involvement of at least 12 to 15 doctors in the network. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused were allegedly handling between 30 and 50 cases every month and that the racket had been operating for the past three to four years.

The investigation has further revealed that the network was not confined to Pune district and may have been active in several other districts as well. Police said the accused had connections in areas including Faltan, Uruli Kanchan, Bhor, Ahilyanagar, Kedgaon, Indapur, Chinchwad, Loni and Bibwewadi.

According to investigators, Atul Ankush Jadhav allegedly arranged clients, while Narendra Sahebrao Thakre supplied the machine used for conducting the illegal tests.

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Two Arrested, Five Booked…

SP Gill said two accused have been arrested so far, while three others have been booked. He added that the investigation is progressing rapidly to identify all those involved.

He further warned that legal action would not be limited to the operators of the racket. Police are also identifying individuals who approached the accused seeking illegal sex determination of unborn children, and action will be taken against them in accordance with the law.

As the probe revealed the involvement of multiple accused, police added Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to acts committed in furtherance of a common intention.

Subsequently, on May 30, investigators invoked Section 91 of the BNS after uncovering evidence suggesting attempts were made to prevent the birth of female children following illegal sex determination tests.

Police have also obtained bank account statements of the accused and analysed the call detail records (CDRs) of their mobile phones. Technical analysis of financial transactions and communications is currently underway.

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Who Is Prime Accused Annasaheb Giri?

According to sources, Giri is a pharmacy dropout who allegedly worked as an agent under a doctor identified as Shinde in Satara during 2017-18. During that period, he is believed to have learned how to operate a sonography machine and identify the sex of a foetus.

Sources claim that Giri returned to Pune around 2023-24 and allegedly procured a sonography machine from co-accused Narendra Sahebrao Thakre before launching the illegal operation.

Investigators suspect that several doctors and medical professionals were part of the network. Giri allegedly charged between ₹30,000 and ₹60,000 for each sex determination test. In cases where clients sought abortions following the test results, additional charges were allegedly collected and arrangements made for further procedures.

Police believe this was the primary modus operandi adopted by Giri and his associates while running the racket.