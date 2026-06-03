Pune: Former Wipro Employee Alleges Religious Harassment & Forced Resignation In Hinjawadi | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A former employee of Wipro Limited has accused a colleague of religious harassment and alleged that she was forced to resign from her job after her complaints were ignored by the company. The allegations have been highlighted by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which has demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

According to a press release issued by the organisation, the woman, who worked at Wipro’s Hinjawadi office, alleged that a female colleague repeatedly pressured her to convert to Islam and encouraged her to establish a relationship with a Muslim acquaintance. She claimed that promises of a better lifestyle and opportunities abroad were used to influence her.

What Are The Allegations?

The former employee further alleged that she reported the matter to senior company officials, but no action was taken against the colleague. She claimed that after she stopped communicating with the accused colleague, a complaint was filed against her before the company’s Ombuds Committee using secretly recorded conversations.

The woman has also alleged that company officials ignored evidence submitted by her and sided with the colleague. According to the legal notice cited by the organisation, she was allegedly forced to submit her resignation during an online meeting in August 2025 after an HR representative remotely accessed her laptop.

Demands Made By The Woman…

Through a legal notice sent to the company, the former employee has sought cancellation of her resignation, reinstatement with back wages, financial compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a written apology, and action against officials she alleges were involved in the matter. The notice reportedly states that legal proceedings may be initiated if her demands are not addressed within the stipulated period.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has described the incident as a case of “corporate jihad" and has called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a detailed inquiry into alleged cases of religious harassment and conversion pressure in corporate workplaces.

Read Also Nashik: TCS Nashik Probe Deepens As Police Scan Digital Evidence And Expand Investigation

No Police Case Registered…

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjawadi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “We have received an application in this matter. However, no case has been registered yet. We are doing a preliminary investigation into the matter, and appropriate action will be taken.”

The allegations have surfaced weeks after a separate controversy involving alleged religious coercion and workplace harassment at a TCS facility in Nashik. That case remains under investigation by police and has led to multiple FIRs and arrests. However, findings and claims related to broader allegations of organised conversion efforts remain disputed and continue to be examined by investigators.

As of now, the allegations made by the former Wipro employee have not been independently verified. There has been no official response from Wipro regarding the claims mentioned in the press release. The matter remains at the allegation stage, and no findings by law enforcement or judicial authorities have been reported in connection with the case.

Once Wipro Limited gives their response, the story will be updated.