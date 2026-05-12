Nashik: NCW Report Alleges TCS Trio Targeted GenZ Women Employees, Flags Sexual Harassment And Religious Brainwashing | Sourced

Nashik: A 'fact-finding' committee appointed by the National Commission for Women (NCW) has exposed the shocking reality behind the registered cases involving the sexual abuse and attempted religious conversion of female employees at the local Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) branch. The report reveals that a trio of suspects, Danish, Tausif, and Raza Memon, had effectively seized control of the TCS office in Nashik. The report highlights the alarming observation that the three individuals deliberately targeted young women, specifically those belonging to 'Generation Z' or GenZ (the younger generation).

According to the committee's report, in addition to subjecting the victims to sexual and psychological abuse, the suspects attempted to indoctrinate them by making derogatory remarks about Hinduism and asserting the superiority of Islam. Female employees who voiced their opposition were silenced through threats of transfer or dismissal from their jobs. They intimidated the women by disparaging Hindu mythology, beliefs, and traditions. The report describes the work environment in Nashik as extremely toxic and unsafe. The suspects targeted young women specifically from the Gen Z generation, subjecting them to sexual, emotional, and psychological harassment.

It was noted that a major corporation like TCS demonstrated zero compliance with the 'POSH' (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act. The committee members comprising former Bombay High Court Justice Sadhana Jadhav, former Haryana Director General of Police B.K. Sinha, Supreme Court Advocate Monika Arora, and the Commission's Senior Coordinator Leelabati stated in the report that there was no independent Internal Committee for the Nashik branch, and not a single member of the joint committee based in Pune had ever visited the Nashik centre. Vijaya Rahatkar has submitted this report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The committee has recommended that cases be registered in this matter under Sections 75, 78, 79, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Specifically, action has been recommended under Section 299 for hurting religious sentiments, and under Section 68(A) for abusing authority to coerce individuals into sexual relations. Furthermore, the Nashik City Police have been directed to provide protection to the victimised women in accordance with the ‘Witness Protection Act, 2017’.

Generally, the generation born between 1997 and 2012 is referred to as ‘Generation Z’. Having grown up in the digital age, this generation is currently in the nascent stages of their careers. The Women's Commission's report notes that, given the young age of the women in this demographic, coupled with their need to retain their jobs, the accused deliberately targeted them, attempting to psychologically demoralise them and subject them to religious brainwashing.

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Ashwini Chainani, a suspect and Co-Manager at TCS in Pune, turned a blind eye to the actions of the accused and extended her support to them. The report states that women who attempted to raise their voices were threatened with transfer or termination from their jobs. It further notes that many victims refrained from coming forward to file complaints due to concerns regarding their social reputation and fear of repercussions from their families.