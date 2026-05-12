Nashik: First Copy Of Allegedly Leaked NEET Paper Prepared In City, One Suspect Detained | Sourced

Nashik: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG 2026, conducted on May 3, 2026, has been cancelled following allegations of a major question paper leak. Authorities reportedly decided to scrap the examination after it emerged that the paper had been circulated nearly 42 hours before the exam.



In a sensational development, investigators have now traced the alleged origin of the leaked question paper to Nashik. According to preliminary information, the first copied version of the leaked paper was reportedly prepared in Nashik before being sent to Haryana.

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Sources said that nearly 10 sets of the leaked question paper were subsequently reproduced in Haryana and later circulated across several states, including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.



In connection with the case, one suspect has been detained from the jurisdiction of Indiranagar Police Station. Police and central investigating agencies have launched a detailed probe into the matter, which has triggered serious concerns over the integrity of the country’s examination system.