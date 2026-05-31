Pune: 700 Employees Left In Limbo After Hinjawadi IT Company Ceases Operations; Case Yet To Be Registered | Canva AI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 700 employees who were allegedly left stranded after a Hinjawadi-based IT company suddenly shut down operations have approached the police and the Maharashtra Labour Commissioner seeking action.

The complaints were submitted through the Forum of IT Employees (FITE), but no formal police case has been registered yet.

‘No Case Filed’

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjawadi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal that complaints have been received and an inquiry is underway. He said a case cannot be registered immediately, as such matters require preliminary investigation.

He added that the company’s representatives have not yet been contacted, as they are currently unreachable. According to police, the accused are based in Nashik, and efforts are being made to reach them. Further action will be decided after the investigation.

Labour Commissioner Probe Underway…

Sources said the matter has been under examination for some time, and the office of the Labour Commissioner has also started looking into the allegations.

The company, identified as Thynk Technology India, allegedly operated from Gera’s Imperium Rise in Hinjawadi Phase 2. Employees claimed the firm abruptly shut its office after delaying salaries for several months, leaving hundreds of engineers, interns and freshers without pay.

According to employees, the company carried out large-scale recruitment in 2025 and hired more than 700 people. Workers alleged that they were assigned only internal projects and were not provided with external client work. They further claimed that salary payments began getting delayed from February this year, and several salary cheques issued by the company later bounced.

‘This Is A Scam’

Pavanjeet Mane of FITE alleged that the case appears to be a major scam. He said hundreds of employees were recruited but were not paid their salaries. He demanded that a criminal case be registered and urged other affected workers facing similar issues to come forward so that action could be pursued.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over labour-related grievances in Pune’s IT sector. Earlier this year, a meeting chaired by Maharashtra’s labour minister discussed issues faced by IT employees in Hinjawadi, including alleged job scams, forced resignations, delayed settlements and the need for stronger safeguards for workers.

The Labour Department had directed officials to investigate complaints and increase oversight of companies operating in the sector. Police and labour authorities are continuing their enquiries into the allegations against the company.