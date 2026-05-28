Shocking! IT Company In Pune’s Hinjawadi Shuts Down Suddenly; Over 700 Employees Left Jobless | Canva AI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 700 IT engineers, employees and interns were allegedly left stranded after an IT company operating from Hinjawadi Phase 2 suddenly shut down its office, triggering allegations of cheating, unpaid salaries and bounced cheques.

The company, identified as Think Technology India, reportedly operated from the Gera's Imperium Rise building in Hinjawadi. Employees alleged that the company abruptly closed operations after delaying salaries for several months.

What Did Employees Say?

According to affected employees, the company carried out large-scale recruitment in 2025 and hired hundreds of freshers, interns and IT professionals. Initially, interns were regularly paid a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, which helped build trust among employees.

However, workers claimed salary delays started from February 2026. Employees alleged that salaries were not credited on the usual dates of the 7th or 8th of the month. When questioned, the company’s CEO and director, Harshal Bhanudas Thackeray, reportedly told employees that an internal audit was underway and assured them that pending salaries would be cleared between February 25 and 28.

FITE Takes Note, Files Complaint…

Employees alleged that even after the promised deadline, salaries were not paid, and the company office was later found shut, causing panic among workers.

Several employees also claimed they were issued salary cheques that later bounced when deposited in banks. Many workers now say they are facing severe financial difficulties due to unpaid dues.

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Pawanjeet Mane, president of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE), said some affected employees had approached the organisation for help, and complaints had been submitted to the police.

‘Serious IT Sector Scam’

He further alleged that the company had collected Rs 15,000 as a security deposit from employees under the pretext of providing laptops.

Mane described the incident as a serious IT sector scam and said the matter has also been raised with the Ministry of Labour. He added that stronger government policies are needed to prevent such incidents and protect young professionals from financial exploitation.

Police complaints related to the matter have reportedly been registered, while further action and investigation are underway.