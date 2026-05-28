Pune Pride Walk 2026 Rescheduled To June 13; City Gears Up To Celebrate Pride Month | Sourced

Pune: The city is all set to welcome Pride Month this June with the 14th edition of the Pune Pride Walk 2026, organised by the Yutak LGBTQ Trust. Over the years, the Pride Walk has become a tradition in the city, with hundreds of people joining every year to support diversity, inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQ community. This year’s event will now be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, after being rescheduled due to police-related restrictions in the city.

According to information shared by the organisers, the Pride Walk was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 7, 2026. However, due to police orders and restrictions in force till June 8, the event date was changed. The organisers announced the revised schedule through social media and appealed to participants to join the walk in large numbers.

The Pride Walk will begin from Gate No. 2 of the Mumbai Metro Station at Shukrawar Peth, Pune. The event is scheduled to take place from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

This year’s Pride Walk carries the message, “Acceptance of every identity is our true identity,” highlighting the importance of equality, dignity and social acceptance for people from all gender identities and sexual orientations.

The Pune Pride Walk has become one of the city’s prominent annual public gatherings promoting inclusivity and awareness regarding LGBTQ rights. Every year, hundreds of participants, activists, students and citizens join the march carrying rainbow flags, placards and messages of equality.

With June recognised globally as Pride Month, the event is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from members of the LGBTQ community and allies across Pune.