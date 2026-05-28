Pune: Alcohol Poisoning Or Coincidence? Five Deaths In Dapodi Trigger Massive Speculation | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The deaths of five residents from Dapodi on a single day have triggered panic and intense speculation among locals, with several rumours circulating across the area regarding the possible reason behind the incidents.

All five deaths were reported on Thursday, creating concern among residents and leading to widespread discussion in the locality. Soon after the incidents came to light, rumours began spreading that the deaths may have been linked to suspected alcohol poisoning.

Mysterious Circumstances?

According to local accounts, the deceased individuals were allegedly known to regularly consume alcohol together at a particular spot in the Dapodi area.

However, police officials have not confirmed any connection between the deaths and alcohol consumption so far. Authorities stated that investigations are currently underway, and no final conclusion has been reached regarding the exact cause behind the deaths.

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Investigation Underway…

Officials said post-mortem reports of two of the deceased have already been received. Preliminary findings reportedly did not detect traces of alcohol in their bodies, reducing speculation about immediate alcohol poisoning in those cases. The remaining three post-mortem reports are still awaited.

Police sources said they are examining all possible angles to determine whether the deaths were linked in any way or whether the incidents were merely coincidental. Dapodi Police officials have appealed to citizens not to spread unverified information or rumours until the investigation is completed and official findings are released.

The incidents have created anxiety in the locality, with many residents demanding clarity from authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths.