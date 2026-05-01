Tragic Death Of Mumbai Family In Pydhonie Sparks Mystery Over Suspected Poisoning Case

Mumbai Shocker: 4 Of A Family Die Mysteriously In Pydhonie After Allegedly Consuming Watermelon; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: The Pydhonie area remains in shock following the suspicious deaths of Abdullah Dokadia, a mobile accessories businessman, along with his wife and two daughters. Even four days after the incident, discussions about the tragic deaths continue in the locality. Preliminary findings from the hospital have clarified that the cause of death is poisoning and not food poisoning. Additionally, morphine has been detected in the blood sample of one of the deceased, raising further suspicion.

The deceased have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and their daughters Ayesha and Zainab, who resided in Mughal Building in Ghati Galli, Paydhuni. According to initial information, the family had consumed chicken pulao, buttermilk, and watermelon on Saturday, after which they fell ill and later died during treatment. Police are currently investigating which substance may have caused the poisoning and whether there is any foul play involved.

Investigations have also revealed that the extended Dokadia family was planning a get-together, as children in the family were on summer vacation. The family, comprising five brothers and two sisters along with their members, had begun preparations for the gathering. However, the tragedy struck before the plans could materialise.

Given the multiple deaths, police have formed three to four teams to probe the case. Officials stated that the direction of the investigation largely depends on forensic and medical reports, including post-mortem findings, viscera analysis, and chemical examination reports, which will determine the exact cause of death.

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The J.J. Marg Police have recorded statements of neighbours, relatives, and Abdullah’s brothers. So far, no disputes within the family have come to light, and neighbours have also stated that the family was peaceful and had never caused any trouble.

Police have seized the mobile phones of Abdullah, his wife, and one of the daughters. A technical analysis of these devices is underway to check for any suspicious messages or other clues that could aid the investigation.

The case was initially suspected to be one of food poisoning; however, police sources said that the preliminary medical report has indicated poisoning as the cause of death. Sources further added that it will only be clear which substance or food led to the poisoning in all four victims after the final medical and forensic reports are received.

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