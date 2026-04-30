'Vendors Using Unnatural Quantity Of Chemicals For Ripening Fruits Can...': GMC Vice Dean's BIG Statement Amid Pydhonie Watermelon Death Case

As investigations into the mysterious deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai's Pydhonie area are underway, a medical expert on April 30 expressed concern over the use of chemicals for artificial ripening and preservation of fruits.

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In an interview with news agency PTI, GMC Vice Dean Dr Tushar Palwe said that some vendors use chemicals such as calcium carbide, ethylene, formalin, methyl green dye, and saccharine to speed up ripening, extend shelf life, or enhance the colour of fruits. He warned that the unsafe and excessive use of these substances can be harmful to health.

He further added that these chemicals are used in unnatural quantities, which may damage the stomach and intestinal tract, leading to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. In severe cases, the Vice Dean also said that it can also become a rare cause of serious health complications, including mortality.

What Happened In the Case?

The family of 4, including Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13), had consumed biryani on Saturday night at their residence in Mughal Building in Bhendi Bazaar. While nine people had shared the meal, five relatives did not report any health issues.

After their relatives departed, Abdullah and his family reportedly consumed leftover watermelon at home before going to sleep. In the early hours, all four began experiencing severe stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

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A local doctor was called and administered medication, which provided temporary relief. The family was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital around 10.30 am on Sunday, however, Abdullah's wife, Zainab, was declared dead before admission, while Nasreen and Ayesha died shortly after. Abdullah succumbed later that night during treatment.

On April 29, during post-mortem, a painkiller-like substance was reportedly detected in the bodies of four members, though hospital authorities have not officially confirmed the finding. In a separate investigation, the FDA collected 11 samples from the family's residence for laboratory analysis, including biryani, watermelon, water from an earthen pot and refrigerator, raw and cooked rice, raw and cooked chicken, dates, and spices.

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