Prices Of Watermelon Drop Drastically In Navi Mumbai's APMC Market Amid Mysterious Death Of Family Of 4 In Pydhonie; Sold At ₹Rs 5-7 Per Kg

Navi Mumbai: A sense of fear and panic has gripped among residents following the mysterious death of a family in Mumbai's Pydhonie area after allegedly consuming watermelon. Not just this, in this scorching heat, the juicy watermelon is also among the famous fruits consumed.

However, after the incident, the prices and demand for watermelon dropped sharply in Navi Mumbai's APMC market, a report by NDTV has stated. According to the report, traders are suffering heavy losses as the fruit is reportedly being sold at Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kg, compared to its usual wholesale price of Rs 10 to Rs 35 per kg.

While in the retail markets, watermelon typically priced between 30 and Rs 100 per Kg. Despite being among one of the popular summer fruit, demand is weak, leaving traders worried about continued losses.

What Happened In the Case?

The family of 4, including Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) had consumed biryani on Saturday night at their residence in Mughal Building in Bhendi Bazaar. While nine people had shared the meal, five relatives did not report any health issues.

After their relatives departed, Abdullah and his family reportedly consumed leftover watermelon at home before going to sleep. In the early hours, all four began experiencing severe stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea. A local doctor was called and administered medication, which provided temporary relief. The family was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital around 10.30 am on Sunday, however, Abdullah's wife Zainab was declared dead before admission, while Nasreen and Ayesha died shortly after. Abdullah succumbed later that night during treatment.

During the post-mortem, a painkiller-like substance was reportedly detected in the bodies of four members, though hospital authorities have not officially confirmed the finding. In a separate investigation, the FDA collected 11 samples from the family's residence for laboratory analysis, including, biryani, watermelon, water from an earthen pot and refrigerator, raw and cooked rice, raw and cooked chicken, dates, and spices.



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