Painkiller-Like Substance Found In 4 Pydhonie Family Victims; FDA Probes Biryani, Watermelon, Water Samples | file photo

Mumbai: A painkiller-like substance has reportedly been detected in the bodies of four family members who died under mysterious circumstances in South Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, even as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an independent investigation.

Hospital authorities yet to officially confirm the finding

According to sources, the substance was identified during postmortem examinations, though hospital authorities have not officially confirmed the finding.

Meanwhile, a senior FDA official stated that 11 samples collected from the family’s residence have been sent for laboratory analysis. These include biryani, watermelon, water from an earthen pot and refrigerator, raw and cooked rice, raw and cooked chicken, dates, and spices.

FDA initiated inquiry immediately after incident was reported

The official added that the FDA took cognisance of the incident immediately after it was reported and initiated an inquiry. Food inspectors have been directed to coordinate with the police, and the samples collected comprise leftover food and fruits found at the residence.

Postmortems were conducted on Monday at JJ Hospital in Byculla. While preliminary findings point to possible food poisoning, doctors remain cautious, noting that such rapid fatalities from routine contamination are uncommon. This has raised concerns about the possible presence of toxins or other contributing factors, which laboratory results are expected to clarify.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 27, when the Pydhonie area was shaken by the deaths. The family had reportedly consumed a late-night meal of biryani and watermelon, after which their condition deteriorated rapidly.

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