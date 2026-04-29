Mumbai's Taj Lands End To Host Landmark Interfaith Conclave On Religious Extremism And Climate Crisis On May 9

Taj Lands End, Bandra | Photo by tajhotels.com

Mumbai: On Saturday, 9 May, the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra West will host a landmark "Conclave of Religions". Organised by the Inter-Religious Solidarity Council (IRSC) and the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS), the summit, titled ‘Sacred Earth, Shared Humanity: Rethinking Religious Ethos in an Age of Crisis,’ seeks to address the pressing global issues of religious extremism and environmental degradation.

Invite-only event with vocalist T.M. Krishna's keynote chaired by Najeeb Jung

​The invitation-only event will bring together religious leaders, public intellectuals, and civil society members. The programme features a keynote address by acclaimed vocalist T.M. Krishna, chaired by Najeeb Jung, the former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Structured into thematic sessions, the conclave will explore topics such as ‘Bridges of Beliefs: Healing Divides’ and ‘Stewards of the Earth: A Multifaith Call to Eco-Centrism’.

​The IRSC, a collective platform promoting mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, aims to use this conclave to amplify shared ethical values like compassion, justice, and dignity. By facilitating dialogue on contemporary social and ecological challenges, organisers hope to influence public discourse and build sustained interfaith collaboration that extends far beyond the day’s proceedings.

Vision of harmonious world where all faiths practice in mutual respect

​"Our vision is a harmonious world where people of all faiths enjoy the right to practice their beliefs in mutual respect and shared commitment to human dignity," stated an IRSC spokesperson. The day’s format will blend expert insights and interactive dialogues with cultural performances, aiming to foster a renewed sense of solidarity in a fragmented age.

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