Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Priority Resolution Of Fishermen's Diesel Subsidy And Jetty Delay Issues |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to prioritise resolving issues faced by local fishermen in Shrivardhan taluka, particularly those related to diesel subsidies and delays in jetty works.

Meeting attended by MP Tatkare and senior officials at Mantralaya

The directions were issued during a meeting held at Mantralaya under his chairmanship, which was attended by MP Sunil Tatkare, Fisheries Commissioner Prerana Deshbhratar and other senior officials. The meeting focused on addressing long-pending concerns of traditional fishing communities in the region.

Rane said a positive solution would be worked out regarding diesel quotas for fishermen operating small boats, and permission for fishing through such boats till May 30 would also be considered. He added that the government would examine categorisation norms related to enforcement actions carried out using drones.

Blue Economy initiatives like mariculture and tuna fishing to boost earnings

Highlighting future opportunities, the minister emphasised the importance of the Blue Economy in boosting marine development, fisheries and income generation. He noted that initiatives such as mariculture and deep-sea tuna fishing could significantly enhance earnings for fishermen.

A detailed presentation on mariculture (marine fish farming) and deep-sea tuna fishing along the Konkan coast was made by Subodh Kumar, a retired IAS officer. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal and other departmental heads, were present at the meeting.

Rane said the state government is already implementing several schemes to promote fisheries and stressed that surveys would be necessary before launching large-scale mariculture and tuna fishing projects.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/