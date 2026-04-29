Govandi Citizens Meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Over Rising Crime, Narcotics; Seek Urgent Intervention From Top Security Agencies

Deven Bharti (Commissioner Of Mumbai Police) |

Mumbai: Community leaders from Govandi and adjoining areas have escalated concerns over a sharp rise in crime and narcotics activity, formally appealing to top national security authorities for urgent intervention in Mumbai’s M-East Ward.

Delegation flags narcotics

A delegation from the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Tuesday, highlighting what they described as a worsening “chain of criminal escalation” across Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and Deonar. The group flagged multiple issues, including the spread of narcotics under the NDPS framework, the illegal gutkha trade, alleged lapses in FIR registration, and increasing threats to public safety.

In a detailed representation submitted to the Union Home Secretary and the Directors General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Collective Network of Govandi Citizens said that the densely populated locality was struggling with persistent criminal networks. While acknowledging enforcement efforts, including two major drug seizures in 2025 worth nearly ₹53 crore, residents claimed that illegal activities continue due to limited policing resources.

Delegation asks for more night patrols

The area comes under the jurisdiction of Govandi, Deonar, and Shivaji Nagar police stations. “We asked for more police personnel in the area, especially at night. The commissioner said that the local Deputy Commissioner of Police has been informed of the area's crime problem,” said Nafees Ansari, who was part of the delegation that met Bharti.

One issue raised in the memorandum is the organised exploitation of minors. The document cites an April 2026 case involving the arrest of a repeat offender, Babu Aynal Khan alias Babu Guru Maa, accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old boy. The victim was allegedly forced into a begging racket, disguised as a transgender person, and subjected to sexual abuse. Activists warned that such networks are targeting vulnerable children with increasing frequency.

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Drug trade linked to shooting of 19-year-old and fatal stabbing in 2026

The representation also linked the drug trade to a spike in violent crimes. Among the incidents highlighted was the February 2026 daylight shooting of 19-year-old Shifa Shaikh in Kamla Raman Nagar, reportedly involving a country-made firearm. In another case in April, 35-year-old Mohammed Arif was fatally stabbed after confronting a group causing a disturbance outside his residence.

Calling for immediate and coordinated action, the citizens’ group has urged authorities to launch special NDPS enforcement drives and strengthen ground-level policing. It has also recommended a financial audit of assets seized from criminal networks, proposing that funds be redirected towards rehabilitation and de-addiction centres in the area.

The group has sought a time-bound Action Taken Report within 30 days, emphasising that the constitutional “right to life” of residents must be safeguarded. Local leaders have also appealed to the public to actively engage with authorities through dialogue and formal complaints to ensure accountability and restore safety in the community.

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