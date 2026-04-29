Bombay Parsi Panchayat Faces Fresh Allegations Of Selling Prime Marine Lines Garage For Just ₹2 Lakh Without Tenders

hs. A large gathering attended the inauguration ceremony on Friday morning organised by the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) which manages the cemetery. | Farokh Mojia

Mumbai: The Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP), one of Mumbai’s largest property owners, is facing fresh allegations of financial impropriety after it reportedly transferred a trust-owned garage in Marine Lines for an allegedly undervalued sum of ₹2 lakh. The claim follows closely on the heels of a controversy surrounding the trust’s proposed sale of a property in Bora Bazar, intensifying scrutiny over its real estate dealings.

Trust's legal counsel got garage without tenders, bids, or auction

Community groups have alleged that trustees of the BPP agreed to transfer the garage premises located in Cooper Building to the trust’s legal counsel without inviting tenders, bids, or conducting a public auction, raising concerns about transparency and fairness.

Responding to the allegations, BPP chairman Viraf Mehta stated that it has been an established practice to allot garages without inviting tenders if the payment is made entirely as a donation to the trust. “The trust board has passed a unanimous decision to allot rented premises without tenders if the payment is fully made as a donation and not as a deposit,” he said.

Critics say ₹2 lakh grossly inadequate for prime South Mumbai location

However, critics of the transaction have alleged that the amount of ₹2 lakh is “grossly inadequate” and does not reflect the prevailing market value of properties in the prime South Mumbai locality. Aspi Deboo, who has indicated that he may challenge the legality of the deal, claimed that the transaction could involve a potential conflict of interest, given that the recipient is reportedly the trust’s own advocate. “The property is located in a prime business area where godowns are rented by traders at high rates. The community may be losing potential revenue because of such transactions,” he said.

Mehta, however, dismissed the concerns, describing them as exaggerated. “This noise is over a 180-square-foot garage. The community has larger issues to address — including demographic concerns. This appears to be a politically motivated protest,” he said, adding that all seven trustees had agreed to the decision. He further stated that the transaction would bring much-needed funds to the trust, although he acknowledged that the controversy had caused divisions within it.

A community member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said beneficiaries of the trust are seeking an immediate halt and possible review of the proposed transfer. Deboo further cautioned that the deal could set a “concerning precedent” for future transactions involving larger properties.

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