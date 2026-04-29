New India Co-Operative Bank Fraud Case: Mumbai Court Rejects Bhanu Couple’s Video Plea

Hiren Bhanu and Gauri Bhanu, who are considered the masterminds behind the scam | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Esplanade on Tuesday rejected the plea of Hiren Bhanu and Gauri Bhanu, the chairman and the vice chairman of New India Co-Operative Bank, to attend the trial through video conferencing, observing that such "abysmal entitlement" shown by the accused cannot be entertained.

Plea for exemption rejected

The couple are wanted accused in the New India Cooperative Bank fraud case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abhijit R. Solapure rejected the plea filed by the Bhanu couple seeking permission for permanent exemption from personal appearance during the trial and to attend proceedings through their lawyer and video conferencing.

Accused cite travel and health reasons

The couple claimed they departed India on January 26, 2025, on a preplanned schedule without knowledge of the crime. Hiren Bhanu also contended that he had informed the EOW of his inability to appear on September 30, 2025, due to ailments and a threat to his life in India.

Court dismisses explanations

The court, however, refused to accept their reasons. “It cannot by any stretch of imagination be considered that the accused had no idea of these things. Now issuance of warrant and proclamation is not by holding these accused to be guilty, but they were issued as these accused were avoiding the investigation as well as the appearance before the court. So raising false hue and cry of victimisation should be the last resort for these accused,” the court said.

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Sanctity of investigation stressed

The court, while refusing to grant permission, stated that if such prayers are accepted, there will be no sanctity left in the investigation.

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