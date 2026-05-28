Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Say Five Dapodi Deaths Appear To Be Separate Incidents, Probe Underway | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The deaths of five residents from Dapodi on the same day triggered panic and widespread speculation across the area on Thursday, with rumours circulating that the incidents may have been linked to alcohol poisoning.

However, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have said that all five deaths appear to be separate incidents and that four of the deceased had no history of severe alcohol consumption.

Police’s Explanation…

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sangvi Division) Sachin Hire said preliminary investigation has not established any direct connection between the deaths.

According to police, 57-year-old Pandurang Sadashiv Phuge died a natural death. His relatives did not admit him to any hospital and reportedly told police that he did not consume alcohol. They also stated that they had no complaint regarding his death and performed his last rites on Thursday afternoon.

Two Brothers Died The Same Day…

Police identified two other deceased persons as brothers Vijay Prakash Rathod (31) and Rajendra Prakash Rathod (34). Vijay Rathod worked at a movers and packers company. On Wednesday afternoon, he reportedly fell ill while carrying out packaging work in Vishrantwadi and was admitted by co-workers to Cantonment Hospital in Khadki.

Police said Vijay’s father and brother Rajendra remained at the hospital till late at night. On Thursday morning, after learning about Vijay’s death, Rajendra allegedly collapsed and was declared dead at Aundh Hospital. Prima facie, police suspect both brothers may have died due to heart attacks. Their family members informed police that neither of them consumed alcohol regularly.

One Person Found To Be Alcohol Addict…

Another deceased, Rajendra Rajput (51), reportedly died after feeling dizzy and collapsing in his bathroom. Police said he also had no history of alcohol consumption.

The fifth deceased person, Akbar Pathan (52), died on Wednesday night. Police stated that he had reportedly been consuming alcohol for the past 15 years.

Earlier, rumours had spread in the locality claiming that the deaths may have been caused by alcohol poisoning, as some of the deceased were allegedly known to gather and consume alcohol in the area.

Investigation Underway…

However, police officials said investigations are still underway, and no final conclusion has been reached. Authorities also stated that post-mortem reports of two deceased persons have already been received, and no traces of alcohol were found in those reports. The remaining reports are awaited.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Waghmare, in charge of the Dapodi Police Station, is currently present at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, and further investigation is in progress.

Police have appealed to residents not to spread rumours or unverified information until the official inquiry is completed.