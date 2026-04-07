Pune: 21-Year-Old D-Mart Employee Dies After Allegedly Consuming Poison In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Representative Image

Pune: A 21-year-old woman working at a D-Mart store in Pimpri-Chinchwad died on Sunday night after allegedly consuming poison, police said.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Akanksha Chandrakant Dolare, a resident of Anand Nagar near Chinchwad Railway Station. She passed away around 7:45 PM on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s New Thergaon Hospital.

According to police reports, Akanksha consumed poison at her workplace around 11:00 AM on Friday. However, she did not inform anyone about it at the time.

She later complained of diarrhoea, vomiting, and weakness sometimes. Her friends, colleagues and family were concerned but didn't know the exact reason behind that. On Saturday, she was admitted to the hospital, where her condition worsened.

Police interrogated her family and friends and reportedly found that she had a romantic affair with a boy, and there were problems in their relationship.

Police said preliminary findings suggest she wanted to marry the boy. Her family had opposed the marriage, which is believed to have led her to take the extreme step.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Further investigation is underway.