Pimpri-Chinchwad: Upset After Father Checked Her Phone, 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Poison In Jadhavwadi | Canva AI

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl from Jadhavwadi in Chikhali died after allegedly consuming poison. The girl has been identified as Pratiksha Anil Gaikwad. She was reportedly upset after her father checked her mobile phone. The incident took place on March 17. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment on Sunday night.

Police said the father had checked her phone out of concern, but no objectionable content was found. However, the girl is believed to have been deeply disturbed by the incident. Chikhali police have registered a case and are probing the circumstances leading to her death.

In another incident, a 20-year-old youth identified as Sachin Nagnath Rasal died by suicide in Kalewadi on Monday morning. He allegedly hanged himself at his residence. The incident came to light around 6:45 am when family members found him.

According to Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat, in charge of Kalewadi Police Station, Sachin had been under mental stress for the past few days. Preliminary information suggests that he was upset due to issues in a personal relationship, as a female friend had stopped communicating with him.

Police said both incidents highlight the growing emotional vulnerability among young people. Officers said further investigation is underway in both cases.

Authorities and experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of open communication within families and timely mental health support to prevent such incidents.