Pune: Three Violent Incidents Reported Across Pimpri-Chinchwad, Several Injured | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three separate incidents of violence were reported in different parts of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city within a short span on Sunday, leaving several people injured.

Police have registered cases in all three matters, and investigations are underway. The incidents happened in Kiwale, Bhosari MIDC and the Wakad area.

Labour Attacked In Kiwale

In the first incident, a young man was injured after being attacked at a labour camp in Kiwale on Sunday, around 8:30 pm. The case has been registered at Dehu Road Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

The injured man, Keshavkumar Vijay Mishra (34), had tried to intervene in a fight between two persons. Police said the accused, Vishal Jamdade (25), abused and threatened him before hitting him on the head and back with an iron ring. Mishra suffered serious head injuries and required stitches.

Two Beaten With Sugarcane Sticks

In another case reported from the Bhosari MIDC area, two brothers were beaten with sugarcane sticks following an old dispute. The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Sunday near a juice centre. A complaint has been filed at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police, the four accused confronted the victims, brought up a past grudge, and started an argument. They then picked up sugarcane from a nearby stall and assaulted the brothers, along with kicking and punching them.

Read Also Drunken Fight Over Dinner Turns Deadly In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Worker Killed With LPG Cylinder In Moshi

Student Attacked In College

In a third incident, a college student was attacked outside a campus in Wakad on Monday around 5 pm. The case has been registered at Hinjawadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

The injured student, Omkar Mangesh Patil (21), was leaving college after an exam when he was stopped by three youths. Police said the accused were angry over an earlier dispute. They abused him and hit him on the head with an iron chair.

Police officials said all the incidents were linked to personal disputes or past grudges. Further investigations are ongoing in all three cases.