Nashik: TCS Nashik Probe Deepens As Police Scan Digital Evidence And Expand Investigation

TCS Nashik Case: Some Complainants Quit Jobs Before FIRs, Probe Underway | Sourced

Nashik: The investigation into the case linked to the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services has intensified after police reportedly recovered crucial digital material from the laptop and mobile phones of the main accused, Nida Khan.



According to sources associated with the investigation and details mentioned in FIRs, authorities are examining alleged links with nearly 136 organisations, some of which are suspected to have radical ideological connections across different countries. Investigators are also probing reported online communication and video calls with Pakistan-based individuals or groups.



The probe is further focusing on allegations that certain employees allegedly attempted to influence or convert Hindu co-workers employed at the BPO facility. Several women employees have reportedly complained of psychological pressure, religious targeting, isolation tactics and objectionable remarks against Hindu beliefs and deities.



Police sources said FIRs in the matter contain allegations related to coercion, emotional manipulation and attempts to create religious divisions among employees. Some complainants have also alleged pressure to adopt specific religious practices and distance themselves from Hindu customs.



Investigators are currently carrying out forensic analysis of seized electronic devices to verify the authenticity of chats, calls and documents recovered during the probe. Authorities are also trying to determine whether any organised network was involved and whether there was financial or ideological support from outside India.



Meanwhile, TCS has reportedly suspended certain employees connected to the allegations while internal reviews remain underway. The company has not publicly confirmed several claims circulating online and has stated that it is fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

Police officials reiterated that the investigation is ongoing and many of the allegations are yet to be independently verified before the court.