Nashik: Central Railway Locations Continue To Attract Filmmakers; From CSMT To Apta Station, Top Choice For Shoots | Sourced

Nashik: With its historic architecture, scenic ghats, rustic landscapes and authentic railway atmosphere, various locations of Central Railway continue to remain a major attraction for filmmakers and web series producers. From evergreen Bollywood classics to modern web series and blockbuster films, several iconic productions have been shot across Central Railway premises and stations.



The UNESCO World Heritage Site Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has emerged as one of the most preferred shooting destinations. Popular films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Chennai Express and The Lunchbox, along with several television commercials, were filmed at the iconic station. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also shot at the historic CSMT building for Central Railway’s in-house production “Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath”.



Locations like Wadi Bunder Yard provided ideal settings for films and web series, including Kaminey, Jab We Met and Sacred Games, while the Chowk station area was used for the shooting of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. Suburban stations such as Dadar, Sion, Panvel, Cotton Green and Sanpada featured in movies like Life in a Metro, Bhavesh Joshi, Dombivli Fast and Darbar.

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Films including Rajinikanth starrer Robot, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Raavan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met were shot at Pune and Lonavala stations. The recently acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies was filmed at Belapur, Yeola and Kanhegaon stations in Pune division, offering authentic rural railway settings suited to the storyline.



Vathar Railway Station in Satara district has also served as a major filming hub. The movie Gunday was shot there using old locomotives and recreated vintage railway settings. Scenic locations such as Neral, Matheran, Lonavala and Khandala have also featured prominently in several films.



Central Railway earned revenue of approximately ₹2.29 crore from the shooting of around 30 films and television serials during the last three years. The earnings included ₹94.45 lakh in 2023-24, ₹40.13 lakh in 2024-25 and ₹94.62 lakh in 2025-26.

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Apta Railway Station on the Panvel-Roha section has emerged as Bollywood’s most preferred railway shooting location after CSMT. Nestled amidst the lush Sahyadri ranges in Raigad district, the station offers a unique blend of greenery, waterfalls during monsoon and vintage rural charm.



The station has featured in iconic films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rang De Basanti, Khakee, Bunty Aur Babli, PK and Baaghi. Over the last three years, film shoots at Apta station alone contributed ₹85.55 lakh, accounting for more than 37 percent of Central Railway’s total film shooting revenue.



Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently revisited memories while shooting for his film Flicker at Apta station. He recalled filming the iconic final scene of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge there and shared that returning to the same location after 32 years felt as though time had stood still.



Central Railway has established a dedicated Public Relations cell and a streamlined single-window clearance system for processing film shooting applications. Permissions are granted subject to adherence to safety guidelines, payment of prescribed fees and availability of railway blocks.