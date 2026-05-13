Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Official Logo Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 In Mumbai | Sourced

Nashik: The official logo of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was unveiled at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, along with several senior dignitaries, saints and spiritual leaders.

The official emblem of the mega religious gathering was selected through a nationwide logo design competition organised by the Kumbh Mela Authority. More than 3,000 participants from across the country took part in the contest. During the event, the top three winners of the competition were felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sumit Kate from Pune won the first prize and received a cash award of ₹3 lakh along with a memento. Mayank Nayak from Noida secured the second prize and was awarded ₹2 lakh and a memento, while Piyush Pimpalnerkar from Pandharpur received the third prize along with ₹1 lakh and a memento.

The entries were evaluated by an eminent jury panel comprising noted design experts, including Prasoon Joshi, Ashwini Deshpande, Mandar Rane, Vrushali Kekane (Deshmukh), Barish Date, Vinay Narang, Dr Prajakta Baste, Praful Sawant, Dr Dinesh Vaidya, Anthony Lopez and Dr Kiran Shinde. The designs were judged on the basis of creativity, innovation, brand relevance and presentation. Members of the jury panel were also honoured during the ceremony.

Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh delivered the introductory address and shared details regarding preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela as well as the nationwide logo competition.

Among those present at the event were Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam and Commissioner Shekhar Singh, along with saints and seers from various akhadas. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers welcomed the saints and spiritual leaders attending the programme.

The logo was selected through a nationwide design competition jointly organised by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, MyGov India and the Association of Designers of India. The competition was conducted on the MyGov platform between November 20 and December 20, 2025, and received a total of 3,067 entries, including participation from 70 international contestants.

Maharashtra recorded the highest participation in the competition, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The 18 to 24-year-old age group showed the most active participation.

The official logo has been designed around the sacred geography and spiritual traditions of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Lord Shiva’s trident (Trishul) in the logo symbolises spiritual energy, while the depiction of the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple reflects the region’s rich religious heritage. The design also incorporates the arch of the Kalaram Temple and the Godavari River.

The Godavari River has been artistically represented in the form of a Shivling, highlighting the spiritual significance of the holy dip tradition associated with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.