Nashik: MVP Hospital Starts Free Kidney And Liver Transplant Surgeries Under Government Health Schemes | Sourced

Nashik: Kidney and liver transplant surgeries will now be available at Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre at Adgaon, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. Recently, a successful kidney transplant surgery was performed in which a mother donated her kidney to her son, informed MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare during a press conference.



Importantly, these costly surgeries will be provided completely free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, bringing major relief to patients from North Maharashtra.



MVP Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice Chairman Vishwas More, Deputy Chairman Devaram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, Director Adv. Laxman Landge, Director, Ramesh Pingale, Education Officer, Dr D.D Lokhande, Prof. Shashikant Mogal, Dean, Dr Sudhir Bhamare, Kidney Transplant Coordinator, Dr Sanjay Rakibe and Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr Mangesh Jadhav were present on the occasion.

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Adv. Thakare said the kidney transplant department at MVP Hospital is now fully operational with an advanced dialysis unit, expert nephrologists, transplant surgeons, anaesthetists, and trained staff. He added that liver transplant surgeries are also planned soon. New departments such as sports physiotherapy and homeopathy will also be started shortly.



He appealed to patients in need of kidney transplants who do not have a blood-relative donor to register with ZTCC, so they may receive kidneys from brain-dead donors. The hospital is also carrying out awareness and counselling campaigns to encourage organ donation after brain death.



Adv. Thakare further informed that super-speciality courses will soon be introduced at the medical college to improve access to specialist healthcare services in rural and urban areas and create more opportunities for medical students.



He also stated that MVP has extended support to the family of the woman who died in last week’s incident at the hospital. Immediate financial assistance of ₹1 lakh will be provided, along with a monthly pension of ₹6,000 through PF, while efforts are underway to provide employment to a family member.