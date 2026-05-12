Nashik: World Bank Representatives Assess District Development Works At MahaSTRIDE Review Meeting | Sourced

Nashik: A meeting of the Nashik District Evaluation Committee under the World Bank-assisted Maharashtra Strengthening Institutional Capacities for District Development Project (MahaSTRIDE) was held today at the Collector's Office. Prior to the meeting, representatives of the World Bank visited and reviewed various development projects across the district.



The meeting was conducted at the central hall of the Collector Office in the presence of District Collector Ayush Prasad, Deputy Conservator of Forests Rakesh Septa, District Planning Officer Vijay Shinde, ATMA Project Director Abhimanyu Kashid, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Mukesh Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr. Dharmadhikari, World Bank representatives Swati Dogra and Seema Vyas, MahaSTRIDE General Manager Deepak Deshmukh, along with heads of various departments.

District Collector Ayush Prasad assured that development works undertaken through the World Bank’s incentive funding would be executed with quality and efficiency. He highlighted Nashik district’s leading role in agriculture, agro-processing industries, industrial production, and energy generation. He also noted that the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar has accelerated infrastructure development in the district, including roads, railways, and airport strengthening projects.



Prasad further said that Nashik is connected through the Samruddhi Mahamarg and will soon be linked to the Vadhvan Port, while a dry port is being developed at Niphad. Several MoUs for industrial investments have recently been signed, and the proposed ring road is expected to boost the regional economy.



He emphasised the district’s strong potential in tourism and spiritual tourism, which could create significant employment opportunities. Nashik is also home to the Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary, and a leopard safari project is being planned. He added that ₹900 crore was spent last year under the District Annual Plan (General), while major events like the Aero Show in January and Krishi Kumbh in March were successfully organized.



The Collector also assured that suggestions made by the World Bank would be positively considered while implementing development projects and that workers’ safety at project sites would be given top priority, with all necessary safety equipment provided and monitored through the Labour Department.



World Bank representative Seema Vyas said that the World Bank supports sustainable development and praised the ongoing projects in Nashik as being exemplary not only for Maharashtra but also for the country. She stressed the importance of prioritising workers’ safety at development sites. Swati Dogra also offered various recommendations during the meeting.