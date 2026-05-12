Nashik: Envy Over Bumper Onion Harvest Led To Acid Attack On Farmer Couple, ‘Police Mitra’ Among Two Arrested | Representative Image

Nashik: The Rural Police have unravelled the mystery behind an acid attack on a farming couple in Devlane village. Police investigations have revealed that the primary motive behind the incident was not merely a dispute over agricultural land boundaries, but rather the envy that arose from the neighbour’s bumper harvest of onions.

The victim couple, Bhausaheb Borde and Kantabai Borde, were attacked by unidentified individuals who poured acid on them while they were sleeping on the terrace of their farmhouse on the night of May 8, 2026. Both victims sustained severe burns in the attack and are currently undergoing medical treatment. A case regarding the incident had been registered at the Police Station.

Successful Police Investigation

Under the guidance of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Dr. D.S. Swami, a team comprising Local Crime Branch Inspector Dattatray Shinde and Yeola Taluka Inspector Sandip Mandlik conducted a highly skilled investigation and successfully arrested the two accused individuals. The arrested accused are Changdev Devram More (Age 40, Devlane), an individual who styled himself as a 'Police Mitra' (Friend of the Police) and Sachin Jalindar Kotme (Age 20, Devlane), Changdev More's nephew.

The True Motive Behind the Incident

The investigation revealed that there was a long-standing dispute between Changdev More and the Borde couple regarding agricultural land boundaries. However, when Bhausaheb Borde cultivated an onion crop this year, and it became apparent that the harvest would yield a bumper return, Changdev More became consumed by envy. Driven by the twisted mindset that "my neighbour is progressing more than I am," he hatched a plot to carry out an acid attack with the specific intent of permanently disfiguring Kantabai and Bhausaheb.

Since Changdev More styled himself as a ‘Police Mitra’ (Friend of the Police), he was well-versed in the intricacies of police investigations. He attempted to mislead the inquiry by planting a fake currency note at the crime scene in a bid to frame a third party. Following the attack, he went so far as to pose as an assistant to the police himself, aiming to ensure that no suspicion would fall upon him. However, during the police's sustained investigation, inconsistencies in his statements and his suspicious movements came to light, leading to his detention. As the pressure mounted during police interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime in collusion with his nephew.

Given that the crime occurred in an agricultural area and the accused had fled under the cover of darkness, apprehending them proved to be a challenging task for the police. Nevertheless, the teams from the Local Crime Branch and the Yeola Police Station worked tirelessly, day and night, to successfully apprehend both accused individuals.

Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police, Dr D.S. Swami, has commended the investigative team for this successful resolution of the case. Appropriate charges have been registered against the accused, and they have been produced before the court.