Nashik: 263 Ashram Schools Across Maharashtra Record 100% SSC Results | Sourced

Nashik: Students from Ashram schools run under the Tribal Development Department have delivered an impressive performance in the Maharashtra State Board Class 10 examinations, declared recently. A total of 263 Ashram schools across Maharashtra recorded a 100 per cent pass result this year, highlighting the academic success of Scheduled Tribe students from remote and tribal regions.

Out of these 263 schools, 152 are government-run Ashram schools while 111 are aided Ashram schools. Officials said students from rural and tribal areas not only cleared the examinations successfully but several also secured places in the merit list.

The Tribal Development Department currently operates 500 government-run and 556 aided Ashram schools across Maharashtra. This year, government-run Ashram schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.49 per cent, while aided Ashram schools achieved a pass rate of 88.99 per cent.

According to official data, a total of 38,568 students from Ashram schools appeared for the SSC examination across the state. This included 19,743 students from government-run schools and 18,825 students from aided schools. Among them, 18,260 students from government Ashram schools and 16,753 students from aided Ashram schools successfully passed the examination.

Division-wise figures showed that the Nashik division recorded the highest number of schools with 100 per cent results. A total of 89 government-run and 72 aided Ashram schools from the Nashik division achieved a full pass percentage. Thane division recorded 37 government-run and 12 aided schools with 100 per cent results, while Amravati had 16 government-run and 17 aided schools. Nagpur division reported 10 government-run and 10 aided Ashram schools with complete success.

Minister for Tribal Development Dr Ashok Uike, Minister of State Indranil Naik, Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare and Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod congratulated the students, teachers, headmasters and officials for the achievement.

Speaking about the success, Commissioner Leena Bansod said the disciplined environment in Ashram schools and continuous guidance from teachers played a major role in improving student performance. She added that digital classrooms, e-learning facilities and several educational initiatives introduced in Ashram schools have positively impacted students’ learning, and detailed planning has already been completed for the upcoming academic year.