Nashik: Yellow Alert Issued As Temperatures Continue To Rise Across District, Heatwave Likely In Ghat Regions | SALMAN ANSARI

Nashik: With temperatures continuing to rise sharply across Nashik district, the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ from May 11 to May 13, 2026. Authorities have warned that intense heat conditions are likely to persist over the next 48 hours, including in the Ghat regions, with the possibility of isolated heatwave conditions in some areas.

According to the forecast issued by the Regional Agricultural Research Centre (RARC) of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth at Igatpuri, heatwave-like conditions are expected in the Ghat regions on May 11 and 12, while several other parts of the district may also experience severe heat on May 13. Citizens have been advised to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary.

The Agricultural Research Centre has also issued an impact-based advisory for the farming sector, warning that the extreme heat could increase evaporation levels and affect both crops and livestock.

Farmers have been advised to irrigate fruit orchards and leafy vegetable crops either early in the morning or during evening hours to reduce water loss due to evaporation. The advisory further stated that dairy animals may face health issues because of the heat, and therefore, livestock should be kept in shaded and well-ventilated areas with continuous access to clean drinking water.

Farmers working in the fields have also been advised to protect themselves from direct sunlight by covering their heads with white cloth or caps and drinking water regularly to avoid dehydration.

The administration has appealed to citizens not to panic but to remain cautious and follow weather advisories carefully. Regular updates are being issued through the Rural Agricultural Meteorological Service.

The Meteorological Department has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel between 12 pm and 4 pm, wear light-coloured cotton clothes, stay hydrated, and take special care of children, senior citizens, and people suffering from illnesses.

At present, temperatures in the Nashik district are hovering around 40 degrees Celsius and are expected to rise further over the next two days. Officials said the impact of the heat is likely to be felt more severely in the Ghat regions.

The Nashik District Administration and Meteorological Department are closely monitoring the situation and have appealed to both farmers and citizens to strictly follow all precautionary measures during the ongoing heat spell.