Nashik: Doctor Couple Successfully Completes Sar Pass Himalayan Trek At 13,800 Feet | Sourced

Nashik: Dr Manisha Raundal and Dr Nitin Raundal from Nashik successfully completed the Sar Pass Himalayan Trek at an altitude of 13,800 feet in the Parvati Valley region of Himachal Pradesh. The adventurous expedition was organised by the Youth Hostels Association of India and witnessed participation from 42 trekkers from across the country.



Passing through Kasol, Grahan, Min Thach, Nagaru and Biskeri, the couple faced challenging conditions including snow-covered mountains, rain, slippery trails and sub-zero temperatures. Upon reaching the Sar Pass plateau, they hoisted the Indian tricolour and chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.



After returning to Nashik, they were felicitated by members of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation. Their achievement has been widely appreciated, especially as they completed the demanding trek after the age of 50.