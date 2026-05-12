Nashik: NEET Paper Leak Accused Held After Dramatic Chase; Had Shaved Head To Avoid Identification | Sourced

Nashik: In a dramatic breakthrough in the alleged NEET examination paper leak case, the Nashik Crime Branch arrested suspect Shubham Khairnar (30), who had allegedly shaved his head completely in an attempt to evade identification. However, he could not escape the sharp surveillance of the Nashik police.



The action was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 2 based on confidential inputs received from the Rajasthan CBI and police authorities. Shubham Khairnar, a native of Nandgaon, was pursuing the final year of BAMS studies in Nashik. During the investigation, police had identified his name but did not have his exact whereabouts. Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, officials managed to trace him.



To avoid arrest, Khairnar reportedly shaved off all his hair and changed his appearance and clothing. On Tuesday, while he was reportedly on his way to darshan, police laid a trap and intercepted him on the road. Initially, officers could not recognise him because of his altered appearance, but alert police personnel identified him and took him into custody within an hour.



Question Paper Allegedly Leaked on Instagram

According to preliminary investigation findings, the NEET question paper was allegedly leaked on May 1 itself. Police suspect that Khairnar purchased the paper for ₹10 lakh and later sold it for ₹15 lakh. Following these transactions, the question paper was allegedly leaked on Instagram. Authorities are now probing the larger network linked to the paper leak racket.