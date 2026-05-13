Nashik: NEET Paper Bought For ₹10 Lakh, Sold For ₹15 Lakh; Link Under CBI Scanner | Sourced

Nashik: A major controversy has erupted across the country after allegations of a leak in the NEET examination, considered crucial for medical admissions. During the investigation, police uncovered shocking information suggesting that the accused, Shubham Khairnar, allegedly collaborated with a Pune-based acquaintance identified as Dhananjay to execute the paper leak.





According to investigators, Dhananjay allegedly sold the leaked question paper to Shubham for ₹10 lakh. Shubham is then suspected of having sold the paper further via Telegram for ₹15 lakh. Agencies believe the transaction may be part of a much larger, organised network involved in exam fraud.





Meanwhile, a CBI team left for Mumbai late Tuesday night with the accused, Shubham Khairnar, after formally taking him into custody from Nashik Police. Before the transfer, the CBI conducted a preliminary interrogation of Shubham late into the night. Investigators have found indications of financial irregularities involving lakhs of rupees in the case.







Officials suspect that after the alleged deal, the question paper spread rapidly through various social media platforms, completely compromising the confidentiality of the examination. Police have also indicated that one of Shubham’s associates is likely based in Pune, and Pune Police have begun efforts to trace the suspect.





According to written findings by the Special Operations Group (SOG), the list of beneficiaries linked to the leaked NEET paper includes nearly 150 students and 70 parents. The SOG has also handed over custody of 13 MBBS counsellors to the CBI for further investigation.







Shubham’s Background

Shubham Khairnar, one of the key suspects in the case, is originally from Nandgaon in Nashik district. He reportedly operated a medical counselling agency in the Indiranagar area of Nashik city. He is also said to be a former student of a medical college in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.





Investigators further revealed that even residents living in the same building where Shubham stayed were largely unaware of his identity. Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, Shubham’s father claimed that his son is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.