Nashik: MP Bhaskar Bhagare Urges Centre To Act Amid Rising Middle East Tensions | Facebook

Nashik: Expressing concern over the escalating tensions and war-like situation in the Middle East, Member of Parliament Bhaskar Bhagare has urged the Central Government to take immediate measures to protect farmers, workers, youth and common citizens from the possible economic impact of the global crisis.

In a statement issued to the media, Bhagare said India’s agriculture-based economy depends heavily on stable fuel prices, transportation, fertilisers, seeds and market conditions. He warned that any increase in crude oil prices due to international tensions would directly lead to a rise in petrol and diesel prices, increasing the cost of agricultural production.

He said expenses related to irrigation, ploughing, transportation and other farming activities are likely to rise sharply, putting additional financial pressure on farmers.

Read Also Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Official Logo Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 In Mumbai

Bhagare pointed out that farmers producing onions, grapes, pomegranates, tomatoes and vegetables in Nashik district and across Maharashtra are already facing difficulties due to unstable market conditions. He said any disruption in export-import systems could make it difficult for farmers to secure fair prices for their produce, affecting their financial planning.

The MP further stated that the impact of a war-like situation would not remain limited to agriculture alone, but would also affect industries, construction, transport, manufacturing and service sectors. According to him, employment generation may slow down, leading to increased unemployment among youth. Rural families dependent on both agriculture and allied employment opportunities could face greater hardships.

Bhagare urged the Centre to immediately convene an all-party meeting to review the situation in detail and take effective measures to control fuel prices, ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizers and agricultural inputs, maintain stability in agricultural export policies and provide support to industries to safeguard employment.

He also appealed to the Central Government to take decisive and immediate steps while giving top priority to the welfare of farmers, workers and ordinary citizens across the country.