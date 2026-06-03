Pune VIDEO: Man Held For Conducting Over 500 Illegal Sex Determination Tests In Daund | Video Screengrab

A case under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act has been registered by the Yavat Police in Pune Rural against a man allegedly involved in conducting illegal foetal sex determination tests in Daund taluka.

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The complaint was filed by Dr Sachin Vitthal Gujar (40), Superintendent and Surgeon at the Sub-District Hospital, Daund. Based on the complaint, police registered Crime No. 466/2026 under Sections 3, 3(A), 6(B)(C), 18, 23 and 25 of the PCPNDT Act.

According to officials, on May 14, Dr Gujar received a video through social media which allegedly showed an individual conducting sonography at a residence in the Kedgaon area. Upon reviewing the footage, he found indications of illegal prenatal sex determination, a practice strictly prohibited under the PCPNDT Act. Considering the seriousness of the matter, he approached the Yavat Police and lodged a formal complaint.

Speaking about the case, Dr Gujar said, "We received a video on social media in which a person was allegedly conducting sonography by visiting homes. Based on the information available, we filed a complaint with the Yavat Police. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused, with the help of mediators, used to conduct sonography at residences and allegedly charged between ₹30,000 and ₹60,000 per case. The sonography equipment used appears to be unauthorised and is suspected to have been smuggled. We also suspect that the accused may have had links with certain hospitals. The exact modus operandi will become clear as the investigation progresses."

Senior Police Inspector Narayan Shivaji Deshmukh of Yavat Police Station confirmed that the alleged offence took place within the Kedgaon jurisdiction. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused, identified as Atul Jadhav, and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Police are currently verifying the authenticity of the video and examining the accused's network to determine whether other individuals were involved in the illegal activity. Investigators are also probing the source of the sonography machine and its possible connections to medical establishments.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the accused is suspected of having conducted more than 500 illegal sex determination procedures over the past several years. However, officials have stated that the exact number will be confirmed only after a thorough investigation.

Further investigation is underway.