Pune Shocker! Senior Insurance Company Manager Arrested For Sexual Harassment Of Employee In Hinjawadi

Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A senior manager working at an insurance company office in Aundh has been arrested after a female employee accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad, alias Jafar Syed. He was arrested by the Hinjawadi Police after the woman filed a complaint alleging that he repeatedly harassed her and made unwanted advances.

According to police, the woman claimed that Syed frequently contacted her for conversations unrelated to work and repeatedly attempted to engage with her beyond professional requirements.

In her complaint, the employee also alleged that the accused took her to Lonavala on the pretext of a dinner outing. During the trip, he allegedly behaved inappropriately and made unwelcome physical advances towards her.

Based on the complaint, the Hinjawadi Police registered an FIR against Syed and took him into custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjawadi Police Station said the accused was a senior official at an insurance company and had allegedly been harassing the employee for some time. He said the woman approached the police after repeated incidents of alleged misconduct.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the complaint and gathering further evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The allegations made in the complaint are currently under investigation, and the accused's response to the charges is yet to be placed on record.