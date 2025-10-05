IDBI Donates Cupboards Worth Rs 2 Lakh To Priyadarshini School In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) donated 15 cupboards worth Rs 2 lakh from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Priyadarshini School.

The cupboards were handed over to the school in a special function organised under the chairmanship of additional municipal commissioner Ranjeet Patil. The other guests of honour present were deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, education officer Bharat Teengote, IDBI senior divisional manager Punit Goswami, general manager Vinod Madnani, Aniruddha Tribhuvan, education extension officer Ramnath Thore and others.

Tejaswini Desle made an introductory speech. Headmaster Sanjeev Sonar said that several organisations and companies have assisted the Priyadarshini Schools through the CSR funds. The schools can purchase several educational and other activity articles through these funds.

Sonar, B R Rathod, Shashikant Ubale, Rashmi Honmute, Puja Sonawane, Prakash Ingale, Kakasaheb Jadhav, Sachin Lavera, Prashant Nikalje, Harsh Narwade, Balasaheb Jadhav and others took efforts for the success of the programme.