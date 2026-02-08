Hingoli Aims To Boost GDP To Rs 34,335 Crore By 2028 Under New Strategic Plan | Sourced

Hingoli: The Hingoli district administration has prepared a district strategic plan (DSP) and an annual work scheme to give a new dimension to the economy and ensure sustainable development. Under the plan, the district aims to raise its gross domestic product (GDP) to Rs34,335 crore by 2028, from the current Rs21,319 crore. A phased strategy has been prepared to increase the GDP gradually by 10% over the next two years.

The GDP draft is being prepared under the guidance of experts from the Pune-based Gokhale Institute. While preparing the draft, factors such as geographical conditions, natural resources, agricultural capacity, industrial potential, human resources, skill training, transport and other fundamental aspects are being studied. A development roadmap will be finalised after assessing the actual needs and present condition of the district.

The DSP is expected to help implement government schemes more effectively and ensure maximum benefits reach beneficiaries. The plan will be implemented under the technical and managerial guidance of the state-level institute Mitra. The administration expects that with political initiative, industrial growth in the district can be achieved at the earliest, which will encourage private investment and generate adequate employment opportunities.

The economy of Hingoli district is primarily dependent on agriculture, with around 80% of families reliant on farming. Crops such as soybean, cotton, turmeric and turmeric are produced in large quantities and are considered the backbone of the local economy. Special emphasis has therefore been placed on the agriculture sector.

For value addition to agricultural produce, facilities such as processing units, cold storage, warehouses and markets will be developed, along with technical and managerial training for farmers. Importance has also been given to horticulture, fishery, dairy and animal husbandry to increase farmers’ income. Community-based businesses will be promoted through cluster development models to improve productivity, processing and marketing at the local level.

Apart from agriculture, 18 other sectors have been identified for integrated economic development. These include tourism, small and medium industries, energy, education, skill development, transport, basic amenities, women and youth entrepreneurship, the service sector and employment generation.