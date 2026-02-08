Beed: MCOCA Court Defers Hearing On Jail Transfer Plea In Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case | File Photo

Beed: The Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Saturday heard an application filed by the counsel for accused Vishnu Chate in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, seeking his transfer from Latur Central Jail to Beed District Jail.

During the hearing, the prosecution strongly opposed the plea, informing the court that the accused had earlier submitted a similar application, which was already rejected by the court. In view of this, the prosecution argued that there was no fresh ground or change in circumstances to justify reconsideration of the request. It was further contended that repeated applications seeking the same relief amounted to misuse of the judicial process and should not be entertained.

The defence, however, maintained that the transfer was being sought on valid grounds and urged the court to consider the plea in the interest of the accused’s safety and convenience. Detailed arguments were presented by both sides during the proceedings.

After hearing submissions from the prosecution and the defence, the MCOCA court chose not to pass an immediate order on the matter. The court adjourned the case and scheduled the next hearing for February 21, when the plea is expected to be taken up again for further consideration.

The Santosh Deshmukh murder case has been closely followed across Maharashtra due to its serious nature and the involvement of organised crime provisions under the MCOCA. The latest development has once again drawn public and media attention, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold in the coming days.