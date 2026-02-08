Condolence Meet Held In Beed To Honour Ajit Pawar’s Discipline & Leadership | Sourced

Beed: Teachers, professors, doctors, advocates and representatives of various employee unions from Beed district paid tributes to the late Ajit Pawar at a condolence meeting held at the residence of social worker Satyendra Patil here on Friday.

The meeting saw the presence of a large number of eminent personalities from different fields.

The tribute programme began with senior teachers Kalyanrao Waghmare, Ramnath Dake and Kalyanrao Ghodke offering floral wreaths to the portrait of Pawar. All those present observed a two-minute silence to pay their respects to the departed leader.

Addressing the gathering, Satyendra Patil said Pawar was known for his strict discipline and punctuality. “Adopting discipline, planning and dedication in our personal and professional lives would be the true tribute to his legacy,” he said, adding that people should draw inspiration from Pawar’s work ethic and leadership style.

Several dignitaries, including Amrit Dawkar, Jalinder Paithane, Dake Bapu, Sangeeta Kadam, Neeta Bawane, Kaveri Kurane, Bhanudas Kanthale, Mahesh Supekar, Vijay Khose, Mohan Gore, Vijay Pawar and Gopal Dhande, expressed their condolences and shared memories.

Others present included Shivajirao Sanap, Narayan Kakade, Chandrakant Mule, Rajesh Morale, Prakash Naikwade, Umakant Jagtap, Shriram Chaubhare, Sanjay Kakade, Parmeshwar Wani, Bhandvalkar, Tanaji Agale, RR Shinde, Sanjerao Sawant, Punjabrao Yede, Kishor Machale, Shyam Dake, Kalyan Mane, Ganesh Kadam and representatives of the pharmaceutical association.