 Beed Police Foil Robbery Plot On Kallamb–Ambajogai Road, Five Arrested
According to police, the incident took place around 3.30am on Saturday when a patrolling team stopped a car heading towards Ambajogai from Savaleshwar

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Beed Police Foil Robbery Plot On Kallamb–Ambajogai Road, Five Arrested | Representational Image

Beed: Yusufwadgaon police arrested a five-member gang allegedly planning a robbery on the Kallamb–Ambajogai road in the Savaleshwar area of Kaij taluka on Friday night. Police seized a car and robbery-related weapons valued at around Rs 4 lakh.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30am on Saturday when a patrolling team stopped a car heading towards Ambajogai from Savaleshwar. The vehicle, bearing registration number MH-14-CK-7917, aroused suspicion during questioning, following which it was searched. Weapons and materials commonly used for committing robberies were found inside the car.

The accused were identified as Mahadev Dashrath Kale (23), a resident of Kasarkhani village; Ritesh Machhindra Kale (26); Suresh Nana Shinde (25); Ramesh Ratan Pawar (21); and Balaji Ankush Shinde (18), all residents of Indapur in Washi tehsil of Dharashiv district.

Based on a complaint lodged by Head Constable Anil Ramrao Bikkad, a case has been registered at Yusufwadgaon police station. Further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Machhindra Shendge.

Police seized a red Ford Figo car, a sharp iron sword, five blue plastic cans, iron rods, a green rubber pipe, an iron sickle and other materials allegedly meant for robbery. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 4 lakh.

The accused were produced before the Kaij court on Saturday, which remanded all five to police custody for four days. Police suspect the gang may have been involved in other robbery cases, and further interrogation is underway.

