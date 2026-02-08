Nashik: Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal Raises Poll Irregularities, Sharad Pawar’s Rajya Sabha Candidacy And Ajit Pawar Plane Incident | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal on Sunday made a detailed statement on various political issues. He clearly articulated his stance on topics such as election irregularities, discussions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the relationship between MIM and BJP, the suspicion surrounding Ajit Pawar's plane incident, and the Trimbak tour. These statements have sparked discussions in the state's political atmosphere. Sapkal raised these issues at a press conference and strongly criticised the administration and the government.

Election Irregularities and Money, Violation of Rules

Sapkal stated, "The young son of Arjunsinh Mohite Patil, the cousin of MP Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil, who is a minor, pressed the EVM button, while in Sambhaji Nagar, ink was applied to the hand of Vilas Bhumre's son, who is also a minor. He noted that the methods adopted in the last two elections are being repeated by the administration in this election as well. " In a democracy, Maharashtra has the misfortune of witnessing money distribution, violation of rules, and blatant disregard for the Election Commission's code of conduct," he lamented. He said that these irregularities raise questions about the values of democracy.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Discussion on Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha Candidacy

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut has stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has sufficient numbers to send Sharad Pawar back to the Rajya Sabha. On this, Sapkal said, "Sanjay Raut's statement will be discussed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, and a decision will be taken regarding it. The fundamental question is, does Sharad Pawar himself have this desire? He has also raised this question. Considering his age, seniority, and his role as a leader of the INDIA alliance, this will definitely be discussed. "Emphasis was placed on the need for Pawar's leadership and the importance of respecting his wishes while making a decision.

MIM and BJP Relations: 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'

Sapkal strongly criticised MIM corporator Meera Kamble from Amravati for publicly supporting the Mahayuti (grand alliance). He said, "Meera Kamble has left the MIM party and supported the Mahayuti for the mayor and deputy mayor posts. MIM and the Bharatiya Janata Party have come together in various places. This is not the first incident. This has been seen before in Akot, Anjangaon Surji, and various other places in Maharashtra, and now in the Amravati Municipal Corporation as well. In short, the Bharatiya Janata Party and MIM are one and the same; they are two sides of the same coin. They are all in the same boat (part of the same conspiracy/plan)," he said. These relations are expected to lead to political polarisation and power struggles.

Demand for Inquiry into Ajit Pawar's Plane Incident

Bajrang Sonawane, an MP from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, raised the possibility of a bomb being on Ajit Pawar's plane and demanded an inquiry. On this, Sapkal said, "Different news and different information are coming to light regarding Ajit Pawar's plane incident. The Maharashtra government and the central government are asleep. In reality, an inquiry should have been conducted and a report released. Initially, fog, low visibility, and other difficulties were cited. Now, questions are being raised about a bomb blast, and these unanswered questions are strengthening the suspicions." He pointed out the lack of transparency in the incident and demanded an immediate inquiry and the release of the report.

Trimbak Tour: For Organisational Strengthening

Sapkale stated that the Trimbak tour is for organisational strengthening. "I am undertaking this tour with the Nashik District President, City President, and selected party workers." The focus of this tour is on strengthening the party's organisation, and interaction with party workers at the local level will be conducted.

These statements have heated up the political discussions in Maharashtra, and reactions are expected from both the opposition and the ruling parties. Sapkale's pointed stance reflects the aggressive approach of the Congress party.