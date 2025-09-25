Heavy Rain Alert For Pune & Rest Of Maharashtra On September 27–28

Pune Rains | Anand Chaini

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert in Pune and the rest of Maharashtra in the coming days, officials announced on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to IMD, on September 27 and 28, Pune district might receive torrential rains, as a yellow alert has been issued. Rain has been constant since mid-August with little breaks in between. However, Punekars have been asked to be ready, as the rain might hit with a surprise at the month’s end.

Except for Pune district, Konkan and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been given an orange alert on September 27, while eastern districts of Marathwada have also been given an orange alert on the same day.

On the next day, Konkan and MMR will still have an orange alert, while Pune and the rest of Maharashtra will have a yellow alert. A green alert is in place in the western Maharashtra districts of Solapur and Sangli and some districts of Marathwada.

What Are Rain Alerts?

The specific colour-coded rain alerts in ascending order of severity typically are:

- Green Alert: Normal conditions, no significant rain threat.

- Yellow Alert: Be aware; moderate rainfall expected, possible minor disruptions.

- Orange Alert: Be prepared; heavy rainfall is likely, with possible flooding and significant disruptions.

- Red Alert: Danger; very heavy rainfall expected, with severe flooding risk and major impact on safety and infrastructure.



