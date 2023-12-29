Grand Play On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Spectacular Mahanathya In Kolhapur From January 5 |

To commemorate the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation day, the state government is set to organise a grand play 'Shivgarjana'on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district across the state. This spectacular play will take place at Gandhi Maidan in Kolhapur district on January 5, 6, and 7, 2024.

Three performances will be staged consecutively to enlighten the public about the significant achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event will be open to all, with free entry for the audience.

In a meeting held for this purpose, a committee consisting of non-governmental members and various administrative officers of the district was formed. The grand drama is expected to attract at least ten thousand Shiva enthusiasts. Discussions and plans were made regarding parking, roads, disaster management, meeting facilities, and public awareness. Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif has urged as many people as possible to participate in Kolhapur district to witness this grand play.

Following the instructions of Collector Rahul Rekhawar, a planning meeting of the concerned heads of departments was concluded at the Collector's office. Officials present included Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Teli, Deputy Collector Sampat Khilari, Additional Commissioner Ravikant Adsul, Project Director Manisha Desai, Sub-Divisional Officer Harish Dharmik, Tehsildar Swapnil Rawale, Pramod Patil, Aditya Bedekar, and other officials and non-governmental members.

The play successfully completed 85 performances in both Hindi and Marathi languages across India. The grand play features elephants, horses, camels, bullock carts, and 250 actors. The Shiv Rajya Abhishek ceremony will include spectacular fireworks and a well-coordinated combination of folk dances and folk arts. Produced by Renu Yadav and directed by Swapnil Yadav, the play presents a comprehensive history from the 12th century to the birth and coronation of the king.