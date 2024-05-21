Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: House Burglar Arrested; 10 Grams Of Gold Seized | Representative Image

The police have arrested a burglar who robbed a house in Murshidabad near Waluj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 27, making off with gold, silver jewellery and cash. The police seized 10 grams of gold from the thief. The arrested individual has been identified as Uttam alias Bandu Sitaram More.

An official said, "Badrinath More, a resident of Murshidabad, had gone out with his family members on April 27. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Uttam More broke into the house and made off with jewellery and cash. The next morning, Badrinath noticed that the lock of the house was broken and the valuables were stolen. He immediately lodged a complaint with the Waluj Police Station."

"On the basis of the information received from informers, the police took Uttam More into custody. Initially, he denied the house burglary, but when the police took a strict stand, he confessed that he had committed the crime. The police have seized a gold necklace weighing 10 grams from him," he added.

The police action was executed by PSI Ajay Shitole, ASI Karbhari Deore, Satish Hambarde, Sukhdev Kolhe, Vijay Pimple, Sudhakar Patil, Shrikant Sapkal, Nitin Dhule, Tushar Sonawane, and others.