Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Dr Madhukar Raje Ardad Calls For Comprehensive Flood Readiness Ahead of Monsoon |

"The monsoon is expected early this year. The administration should be prepared to tackle any kind of natural calamities and flood situations. The administration should ensure that no loss of life or property occurs due to flooding," Divisional Commissioner Dr Madhukar Raje Ardad directed all administrative officers. He was speaking during the pre-monsoon review meeting of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division on Monday.

Parbhani District Collector Raghunath Gawade, Jalna District Collector Jitendra Papalkar, Nanded District Collector Abhijeet Raut, Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Dharashiv District Collector Dr Sachin Ombase, ZP CEOs, Municipal Commissioners, Resident District Collectors, and other officers were present. Similarly, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Colonel Rishikesh Suryawanshi, Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Vijay Ghogare, Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar, Nayana Bondarde, Suresh Bedmutha, Alouis Pore, Ranjeet Patil, and others were also present.

Ardad said, "Some villages lose contact during the rainy season. Accordingly, arrangements for residential facilities, food, grains, and medicines should be made for the villagers. Preparations should be made to prevent epidemics due to water-borne diseases, and the water sources should be checked regularly. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) should plan to restore the electricity supply immediately after heavy rains. The control rooms at the district and taluka levels should operate 24x7. The contact numbers of the concerned departments should be updated and made available for emergencies. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue teams should be established and provided with the necessary equipment. Systems to prevent lightning strikes should be ready. The bridges over rivers and nullahs should be checked and repaired immediately if needed. The rivers and nullahs should be cleaned to prevent rainwater from logging."

Ardad also directed that hoardings and flexes should be checked to ensure that no accidents occur due to their collapse on the highways.