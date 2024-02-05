Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav In Pune's Alandi: Here's All You Need To Know |

Speaking at the Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav in Alandi, Pune, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat described the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 as a courageous act, which occurred due to the blessings and desire of God.

He stated, "Ram Lalla arrived on January 22 after much struggle. The current generation is fortunate to witness Ram Lalla standing at his place. This has happened not only because everyone worked towards it, but also because of the blessings and desire of God." Bhagwat also expressed his gratitude for being present during the ceremony.

The RSS chief emphasised that 'Bharatvarsh' must rise as the world needs it. "If, for any reason, Bharat does not rise, the world will face destruction very soon. This situation prevails, and intellectuals worldwide acknowledge this fact. They are expressing and writing about it," he remarked. Bharat must rise to fulfill its duty, Bhagwat added.

Read Also FPJ Interview: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Outlines Robust Strategy To Ensure Law And Order In City

The Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of revered saint Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, commenced on Sunday in the presence of the country's leading saints, sages, and intellectuals.

Spanning an expansive area of 70,000 square feet, this divine event is bolstered by over 150 security cameras and guards, ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants.

Additionally, a congregation of 6,000 individuals has collectively initiated the Hari path, a spiritual practice that will culminate on the final day of this Mahotsav on February 11.

During the event, over 250 artistes are set to participate in an enactment of the Indian epic Ramayana, while Srimad Bhagwat Katha and discussions on scriptural doctrines like Vedashastra Samveda will also be featured.

Over 2000 Vedic gurus will conduct a grand-scale 81 Kundiya Mahayagya.

The event will also honour eminent personalities from various fields of service to the nation. The festival aims to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and promote unity among participants.

'Hindus will forget other things if Gyanvapi and Mathura freed peacefully'

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that the Hindu community will forget about all other things if these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) are freed peacefully.

"We do not even desire to look at the other temples if these temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country's future should be good and if we get these temples peacefully we will forget about all other things," Dev Giri Maharaj said.

He also appealed to the Muslim side for a peaceful solution for all these temples.

"I appeal with folded hands to free all these temples because these are the biggest scars of the attacks done by invaders. People are in pain, if they (the Muslim side) can heal this pain peacefully then it will help in increasing brotherhood," Dev Giri Maharaj said.