FITE Seeks Ajit Pawar's Name For Wakad Metro Station, Says 'He Stood With IT Employees In Hinjawadi'

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Amid ongoing political discussions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the future of the organisation and a possible merger of its two factions, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE), Maharashtra, has demanded that the Wakad Metro station be named after late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The forum believes that naming the station ‘Late Shri Ajit Dada Pawar Metro Station, Wakad’ would be a fitting tribute to his contribution to infrastructure development and his personal involvement in addressing the long-standing problems faced by employees of Hinjawadi IT Park.

Raising the demand, Pavanjit Mane, head of FITE, said Pawar was among the few senior political leaders who personally took an interest in Hinjawadi’s infrastructure challenges and regularly interacted with IT professionals to understand their concerns.

Mane said, “Dada was a leader who believed in infrastructure development and, more importantly, believed in being on the ground to understand people’s problems.”

He pointed out that the Hinjawadi Metro project was not merely another infrastructure project for Pawar. His vision and contribution to transforming Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad reflected his commitment to modern infrastructure and urban development. However, what made him particularly significant for the IT community was his direct involvement in addressing the issues affecting Hinjawadi IT Park.

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According to Mane, Pawar visited Hinjawadi IT Park several times, often early in the morning, accompanied by officials from the concerned departments. During these visits, he personally inspected important infrastructure locations, interacted with employees and heard their grievances and suggestions.

He said, “He ensured that the voice of lakhs of IT professionals was represented in infrastructure-related meetings. His accessibility, willingness to listen and commitment to ground-level problem-solving made a lasting impression on the IT community.”

IT community feels leadership vacuum

Mane said Pawar’s sudden demise was a major setback for the IT community, which had begun to expect improvements in the region’s infrastructure following his direct intervention. He expressed concern that Hinjawadi had not witnessed the same level of political involvement and ground-level engagement since his demise.

“His sudden demise was not just a loss of a political leader. It was a significant loss for Hinjawadi IT Park and the lakhs of employees who had begun to believe that their infrastructure problems were finally receiving the attention they deserved,” Mane said.

He added, “Unfortunately, since his sad demise, we have not witnessed the same level of personal political leadership and ground-level engagement at Hinjawadi IT Park. His absence has left a vacuum and affected the hopes of thousands of employees.”

His remarks come amid discussions within the NCP over the possibility of bringing the two factions together following Ajit Pawar’s demise. The political developments have raised questions about the party’s future leadership and how his political and developmental legacy will be carried forward. Mane’s appeal highlights the IT community’s expectation that the next generation of political leadership will continue to address infrastructure concerns along the Hinjawadi corridor.

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Wakad station seen as a fitting location

Explaining why the forum had specifically proposed Wakad Metro station, Mane said the location was one of the region’s important transport junctions and served as a prominent gateway to Hinjawadi IT Park. Thousands of commuters and IT professionals travel through this junction every day, making it an appropriate location to commemorate Pawar’s association with the IT community.

Mane said, “Wakad Metro Station is located at one of Pune’s most important and busiest junctions, connecting thousands of commuters and serving as a prominent gateway to Hinjawadi IT Park. Every day, lakhs of Punekars and IT professionals pass through this important junction.”

Mane said naming the station after Pawar would ensure that his contribution to infrastructure development and his efforts to understand the problems of ordinary commuters and IT employees were remembered.

On behalf of FITE, he said the proposed renaming would be a lasting tribute to a leader whose accessibility and direct engagement had created confidence among IT professionals.

He said, “Leaders are remembered not merely by the positions they held, but by the difference they made in people’s lives. Ajit Dada deserves to be remembered by the IT community he stood with.”

‘Will write to Collector and PMRDA chief’

Mane further said FITE would formally take up the demand with the administration and submit a representation to the concerned authorities next week.

Mane said, “We will be writing a letter to Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner and CEO Dr Abhijit Chaudhari next week, requesting them to consider naming Wakad Metro station after Late Shri Ajit Dada Pawar. We want this demand to reach the concerned authorities formally and hope that they will consider the sentiments of the lakhs of IT employees who witnessed his personal involvement in resolving Hinjawadi’s infrastructure issues.”