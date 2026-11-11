Pune: Former Sarpanch, Four Others Booked For Assaulting Jagdamba Hotel Owner Over Food Bill Dispute |WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Former Sarpanch, Four Others Booked For Assaulting Hotel Owner Over Food Bill Dispute |

Pune: Dispute at Jagdamba Hotel escalates into violence; owner allegedly hit with glass jar, family members and staff also assaulted

A dispute over a food bill at a hotel in Loni Kalbhor turned violent on Sunday night, with a former sarpanch and his associates allegedly assaulting the hotel owner, his son, family members and staff. The suspects also allegedly attacked them a second time when the family members were returning after filing a police complaint.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Nov 9 at Jagdamba Hotel in Kadamwakvasti, near Angel High School. The hotel is run by Rajendra Chaudhary (56), who has been operating the establishment for the past 30 years.

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According to the police complaint, Ramchandra alias Rambhau Dattatray Kalbhor visited the hotel for dinner that night. After finishing his meal, he paid the bill online and asked the staff to confirm whether the payment had been received. When the hotel owner, Rajendra Chaudhary, confirmed the payment, Ramchandra allegedly started abusing him.

Hearing the argument, Chaudhary's son Mayur (22) came to the spot and tried to settle the matter. However, Ramchandra allegedly abused and assaulted him. Mayur then pushed Ramchandra out of the hotel.

A short while later, Ramchandra's brother, Rahul Dattatray Kalbhor, a former sarpanch of Loni Kalbhor, along with Swapnil Kalbhor and Vikas Kalbhor, allegedly entered the hotel and started assaulting the owner and his staff.

During the attack, Swapnil allegedly picked up a glass jar containing dill from the counter and hit Rajendra Chaudhary in the face. The suspects also allegedly assaulted a customer, Deepak Kukreja, and hotel worker Miraj alias Shamamul Ansari, who tried to intervene.

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Following the incident, Mayur Chaudhary and his cousin Om Chaudhary went to Loni Kalbhor police station to lodge a complaint.

While the duo were returning to the hotel after filing the complaint, the suspects allegedly intercepted them near Domino's Pizza, close to the hotel. Rahul, Ramchandra, Swapnil and Vikas allegedly abused and assaulted them again.

Police have registered a case against Rahul Dattatray Kalbhor and four others at Loni Kalbhor police station. Further investigation is underway.