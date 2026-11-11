National OBC Mukti Morcha Demands Renaming Pune As ‘Phule Nagar’, Seeks Bharat Ratna For Jyotiba Phule | AI

Pune: The National OBC Mukti Morcha has demanded that Pune be renamed ‘Phule Nagar’ in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, marking his upcoming bicentenary. The organisation has also urged the state government to pursue the demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Phule.

A delegation of the organisation's office-bearers recently met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur and submitted a memorandum outlining its demands. It urged the state government to pass an official resolution proposing the renaming of Pune as ‘Phule Nagar’ and initiate the necessary process.

The organisation said Mahatma Jyotiba Phule made invaluable contributions to education and social reform. Since Pune was closely associated with his work and social reform movements, renaming the city would be a tribute to his legacy.

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The memorandum also sought the state government's intervention in pursuing the Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule with the Centre. The demand comes after the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in March 2025 recommending the country's highest civilian honour posthumously for both Jyotiba Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule.

Among its other demands, the organisation has called for a special one-day session of the state legislature to discuss Mahatma Phule's contributions. It has also sought special general body meetings in local self-government institutions across Maharashtra on April 11, 2027, to mark his birth anniversary and honour his work.

The delegation further proposed introducing a 'Satyashodhak Bhushan' award to recognise individuals and organisations working towards social awareness, progressive causes and development.